Last night a 33-year-old young man was hit and run over by a car while driving an electric scooter. The driver of the car stopped and then disappeared. The impact took place around 3 in via Beldiletto on the corner with viale Famagosta, at the crossroads, where the scooter collided with the car. The 25-year-old was later captured by police officers several hours after the incident.

According to an initial reconstruction by the local police, it seems that the scooter driven by the 33-year-old was turning from viale Famagosta in the direction of via Beldiletto while the car came in the other direction. At the base there would be a lack of precedence: the traffic light was flashing at that time. Following the violent impact, the young Ecuadorian was thrown several meters.

When the emergency services arrived on the spot, they immediately realized the seriousness of the conditions. After being intubated and taken in red code to the hospital, the young man died. Immediately after the accident, the 25-year-old who was driving fled, abandoning a girl of the same age who was traveling with him on board the car. The young woman initially told the officers that she was driving the car, then faced with her obvious evidence, she had to admit that the 25-year-old who was driving had fled on foot. The young woman tested positive for alcohol and drugs. The young man was then traced by the agents in the morning and it is probable that he too underwent toxicological tests.

The driver would have fled as he had a revoked license as well as a criminal record behind him. His license had been revoked for a similar precedent. In fact, the man had caused an accident last year and even on that occasion he had not provided assistance. He was placed in custody on charges of vehicular homicide and escape. His position is now being examined by the prosecutor. Four days ago in Viale Jenner there was another dramatic accident between car and scooter. The driver of the vehicle suffered trauma and is hospitalized with a confidential prognosis.