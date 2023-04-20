On matchday number 27, sixth consecutive success for Venice which passes to Brescia and Tortona rules Reggio

Success without worries for Milan who rules Naples 88-76. The decisive escape of the Italian champions after the interval, the impact of Voigtmann and Shields was important, the good performance of the Wimbush-Stewart-Williams trio was not enough for Gevi. Milan tries to raise its voice immediately, triple by Pangos and dunk by Melli on recovery by Voigtmann, Napoli responds fearlessly, 5-5 by Wimbush. Olimpia involves a lot of their big men, triple front by Voigtmann and support by Melli, first red and white break after Baron’s bang in transition, 16-7. The landlords’ run continues with Voigtmann literally unleashed, a German already in double figures in the first quarter, and an advantage that increases for coach Messina’s troop, 22-10. The energy of Young, Williams and Wimbush keeps Gevi in ​​contact, minus 7 at the first siren, 24-17.

Hall is an important addition to the Milanese attack, the former Bamberg gives pace and also sets up on his own, the Italian champions still strike from distance, 30-20. Coach Pancotto continues to ask his boys for quick conclusions, Williams and Young perform, Dellosto’s contribution is also important, posting -1, 32-31. Olimpia clings to Hines and the attacking rebounds, Stewart wastes the possible overtaking twice, Shields’ free-kick is immediate and he also takes Williams’ third foul, 36-33. The former Trento is the engine of the new red and white partial, Milan closes at +9 at the interval, 44-35. After the long break, Olimpia strikes again from the perimeter, Pangos and Baron for the Milanese push, 54-37. Williams is always the only technical factor to which Naples relies, however, the defense of coach Messina still rises in tone. Shields and Pangos go crazy in transition, Milan in total control of the match, 67-43 in the 28th minute. Proudly Napoli reduces the margin thanks to the forays of Stewart and Wimbush in the last quarter, the guests drop below double digits after the triple of the left-handed blue, 77-68. It’s Melli and Voigtmann with two fundamental plays to fend off the last Neapolitan jolt, a paw from Hines puts the seal on the Milanese victory. (Marco Taminelli)

Milan: Shields and Voigtmann 17, Baron, Pangos and Hines 11

Naples: Wimbush 20, Williams and Stewart 15

The fourth meeting of the season between Brescia and Venice still rewards Reyer who gets the sixth consecutive victory in the league. Between two incomplete formations (Massinburg absent for Brescia, Watt and Mokoka out for Venice) everything was decided in the last seconds: Tessitori’s basket 6” from the end and Granger’s free throws settled the score.

The match ignites immediately: Venice's 6-0 run is answered by the home team's 9-0, which also reaches +6 during the first quarter (14-8 in the 7th minute). Reyer stays in contact with Tessitori's points and closes the first fraction 4 lengths down (19-15). Brescia tries to escape again on +10 (41-31 on 18′) but is brought closer again by Venice on 41-39 (20′). Reyer doesn't fit in and scores a 12-2 run in the last 4′ of the third quarter by overtaking: 56-60 in the 30th minute. In the last quarter Venice tightens its shirts in defense and even goes up by 8 (63-71 in the 37th minute): Petrucelli's triple for 72-75 and Spissu's 0/2 from the line rekindle Brescia's hopes, but a basket by Tessitori and the subsequent turnover by Germani close the game on 74-79. (Alberto Banzola)

Brescia: Caupain and Gabriel 20, Della Valle 11.

Venice: Spissu 19, Willis and Tessitori 18.

TORTONA-REGGIO EMILIA 74-68 Derthona without the injured Harper and therefore short on the outsides, Reggiana’s counter strength. First half point by point, Severini’s triple tries to put Derthona up 5, 11-6. Two free throws by Macura and a splendid triple by Filloy extend it to 18-8, but it is Strautins with three who keeps Reggio Emilia afloat, in a game that lights up above all with shots from outside, like Daum does as soon as he enters when the 21- 12 at the end of the first quarter.

The approach in the second was quicker, with Reggio scoring with Senglin and Strautins in valuable baskets and Hopkins collecting Cinciarini's excellent invitation in the sky and in the 14th minute again scoring for -5, interspersed with an excellent triple by Candi for Tortona. In the middle of the period a splendid play by Senglin puts another three points, Candi and Daum put the distance back to 32-34 in the 17th minute in a match with spectacular single plays: Reggio comes back down, but Severini's triples and a Macura basket they lead the locals to a maximum advantage of +14 in the last minute of the quarter, closed 43-31.

Interlocutory first half of the third quarter, with Cinciarini who builds but his teammates don’t finalize, while Derthona manages to strike at the right moments, with Cain dominating under the planks and keeping his double figures 47-37 in the 25th minute. The sequence that splits the game comes in 10” to 27′, first with Macura’s basket and then with a crazily lost ball on the throw-in, on which Candi is quick to put in the triple for 52-41. With 2” to go still triples for Filmo and Daum for +17, 60-44, with a percentage of 3 of 9/20 for Derthona, who mortgages the match here, with the third quarter ending 64-50.

In the last quarter, Reggio who returns to -7 in the middle of the period, with a triple from Senglin, but a great basket from Christon every ambition. Macura is looking for an absurd technician to attack, Tortona blocks the defense and it’s done. (Stefano Brocchetti)

Tortona: Christon 14, Daum, Candi 10.

Reggio: Senglin 18, Diouf 12, Strautins 11.