Il Diavolo won the previous match against the Giallorossi on 6 January: 2-1. Against no team have the Rossoneri found success in Serie A several times in their history

There is Milan-Rome on the day of the Befana. The 2022 of Serie A opens with a historic challenge of our football, as well as being very important for the ranking. It starts again with the Rossoneri second in the standings, at -4 from Inter and victorious in the last round on the Empoli field. And from the Giallorossi in 6th place, at -6 from the Champions League area and stopped at home by Sampdoria to close 2021. Scudetto fight and race for Europe: we play a lot. Among the 173 Serie A matches between these two teams, there has already been one held on Epiphany: again at San Siro in 2004, with AC Milan’s 2-1 victory thanks to a brace from Andriy Shevchenko. The goal from Antonio Cassano was useless for the guests.

The protagonists – Who will be the protagonists, 18 years after that precedent? A strong candidate is Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Roma are the favorite victim of the Swede in Serie A (11 goals) and the team against which the AC Milan striker has collected the most multiple scoring in our league, four (three with the Rossoneri and one with the Inter shirt). Ibra also scored in the first leg match, won 2-1 by the Devil at the Olimpico. Another player to keep an eye on is Nicolò Zaniolo: the former Inter Milan scored two goals in Serie A against Milan, a favorite victim along with Fiorentina. Also keep an eye on José Mourinho: the Special One will return to San Siro, how will it be received?

Precedents and numbers – Surely the Portuguese coach will have to try to reverse a negative trend of Roma against Milan: the Rossoneri have won the last two direct clashes in the league, they have not reached three since 1996 with Fabio Cabello on the bench (and Carlo Mazzone at the helm of the Giallorossi). Roma are also the team against which the Devil has won the most matches in Serie A (77, compared with 51 draws and 45 defeats). Curiosity: the Giallorossi have won only 19 times at San Siro against the Devil, but scoring the beauty of 94 goals. Only in the “away matches” against Lazio, Roma have found more goals away from home (95). The Rossoneri, however, must find continuity of results at the Meazza: two defeats (against Sassuolo and Napoli) in the last three of the league at home.

