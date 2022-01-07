Milan-Rome, Bargiggia attacks Mourinho on Twitter and the social controversy breaks out: “He no longer wins a ***”

There Rome he lost 3 to 1 at San Siro with the Milan and opens 2022 in the worst way. The Rossoneri immediately took the lead in the 8th minute from a penalty with Giroud. The team of Pegs then doubles at 17 ‘with Messias, which puts the ball in the net on the retorted shot of the French striker. There Rome shorten with Abraham at 40 ‘but at 81’ comes the network of Leao which closes the match. At the end Ibrahimovic also misses a penalty.

In the post game Mourinho complained to the referee’s match direction Chiffi. “We were still inside the match, but to talk about quality problems I have to talk about the referee and the VAR. – said the Giallorossi coach to the microphones of DAZN – We want uniformity: we had a low technical level, but unfortunately at referees we are always the unlucky ones. If you want to do the phenomenon to the VAR you block the game and you want to be a referee, Chiffi without personality and then at San Siro go to the monitor and goodbye “.

Milan-Rome, Bargiggia against Mourinho: “More and more boiled, it’s almost painful. When Roma lose, it’s always the referees’ fault”

The words of Mourinho the reporter did not like them Paolo Bargiggia, that’s on Twitter attacked the Portuguese accusing him of complaining too much about refereeing when in reality the problem of Rome it would be him. “More and more boiled, pathetic and repetitive! It’s almost painful”, he writes Bargiggia.

“When the Rome loses is always the fault of the referees. – He adds to the dose with a certain irony by replying to the tweet of a Giallorossi fan – Too bad, a real injustice, because the team is very strong, coached by an even stronger player and with a spectacular game! “.

To those who point out that Mourinho is among the most successful coaches of recent years, Bargiggia he replies: “And now he doesn’t win a *** anymore. Here we comment on the present”