The direct and cross championship clashes have said a series of things about Milan, Inter, Lazio and Rome: here are which ones

Milan beats Rome 2-0: the verdict of the play-offs for the Champions area is clear, unequivocal. More than direct clashes, all coincidentally concentrated in one day, they seem to be preliminaries of the richest cup. The cross-challenges of the teams from second to seventh place clearly state that the Champions League wears out those who don’t have it. Milan rules Lazio in half an hour, still second, which could be overtaken if Juve beat Atalanta in the last match of the top-ranking mini-tournament in the 34th round. Inter in the yellow and red house go to take, with confidence and without worries, the three points that make them sleep at an altitude of 63, on a par with Juve. At lunchtime, the Lady is measured against a goddess in good health. The picture can become even more fluid, without taking into account the off-pitch slopes of the bianconeri. See also Rally | Kalle Rovanperä is leading the Swedish World Rally Championship

championship, the framework — Compelling fight, all in the running: with the gap, or rather the gaps, of the absolute ruler, the Napoli champions of Italy enjoy the show. It will be a hot May with six competitors for the three remaining places in the Champions League. Yesterday’s stage relaunched a Milan that last Wednesday, with reserves, risked defeat at San Siro with Cremonese. Pioli with Lazio changed the chip and entered the “starting team” mode with 12-13 players, as if we were in the seventies. Milan A does its duty: the only thrill against the second in the league is given by Leao’s injury, which in any case reassures everyone for the Euroderby. Bennacer and Theo Hernandez take care of it, the attackers continue to have a hunger for the Devil. Big problem: Giroud hasn’t scored in Serie A for almost two months, luckily for him he kept himself in practice with his goal against Napoli in the Cup. Origi is destined to be remembered as the anti-Divock, Rebic no longer stings. With the other departments, Pioli drilled the second best defense of the tournament. Here a signal goes off for Sarri: he has squandered part of the advantage, after the two knockouts in a row he must start again on Friday with Lecce, just +4 on the third from bottom. See also The Michelin star María José Martínez, president of the jury of the Tapas and Pinchos Championship of the Region of Murcia

Roman malaise — The Capital also comes out battered from the top matches in the Giallorossi version. Roma failed to put up resistance against an Inter who really seem to have found the ideal conditions to compete on all fronts. Mourinho reiterates that he is making a wedding with dried figs with a team that is not exactly second tier: the Nerazzurri are out of reach for him. Now Inter are taking advantage of the extended squad, allowing Inzaghi to make natural substitutions. Unlike Milan, the Nerazzurri attack, the second in Serie A, travels at full speed, with Lukaku recovered and concrete. Dimarco’s goal demonstrates that the flanks also affect and resolve. The positive trend authorizes Inter optimism, but at the same time increases regrets for what has been thrown away. The same bittersweet taste is felt by Milan, also held back by obvious structural limitations. After the Milanese backlash, the ten incandescent days of the San Siro semi-final begin. In Italy and in Europe, let’s be ready for anything. See also Madness in Mexico: brawl and 22 injured, nine seriously. Championship suspended

May 7 – 00:13

