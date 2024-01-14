Milan Roma live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

MILAN ROME STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 14 January 2024, at 8.45 pm Milan and Roma take the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the 20th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Milan Roma live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Milan and Roma will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The kick-off of Milan Roma is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Sunday 14 January 2024. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Milan Roma on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today's match:

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Jimenez; Reijnders, Adli; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud

Rome (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Huijsen; Kristensen, Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Zalewski; Belotti, Lukaku

