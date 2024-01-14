Roma loses again, José Mourinho collapses. The Giallorossi season founders with yet another defeat in a season so far devoid of satisfaction and the Special One's bench is now really shaky. The Special One, tied to Roma by a contract valid until the end of the season, has to deal with a negative performance to say the least. The defeat against Milan relegates the Giallorossi to an increasingly anonymous position in the standings: 29 points, ninth place, -22 from the top when the championship is just halfway. The fourth place which qualifies for the Champions League is only 5 points away, but it is very little consolation for a team that does not appear competitive and which has just been eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup by Lazio, in yet another derby against the cousins.

“I'm not Harry Potter,” Mourinho said in the press conference before the trip to Milan. A self-defense that is less and less convincing. Injuries and absences must be taken into consideration, but Roma's problems go beyond the shortcomings and shortcomings of an unbalanced staff lacking in quality in many areas. The disappointing results correspond to an increasingly gray climate around the team and the club. Mourinho, also praised for his performances on the microphone and his TV shows, is increasingly openly criticized for the quality of the game offered. In the silence of the club, seasoned by the exit of the manager Tiago Pinto, the talks relating to an extension of the coach's contract seem increasingly anachronistic and divorce appears to be the obvious outcome. At the end of the season, if not before.