Nicholas ZalewskiGiallorossi player, spoke to the microphones of ‘DAZN‘ at the end of Milan-Romematch of the 17th day of the Serie A 2022-2023 held at the stadiumSan Siro‘. So here are his statements.

On playing in the Candelà band: “He was certainly a great player, I’ll try to do better than him, even if it’s very difficult. Thank you so much.”

On the mood of the locker room: “We’re happy to have won a point against a great team in a great stadium. We were good at staying in the game until the end.”

On the value of the draw: “They won the championship last year, we are happy to come out with one point.”

