Roma resumed the match against Milan in the final stages, closing the match at San Siro on 2-2, grabbing an important point in the match of the 17th day thanks to Abraham’s return to goal in the 93rd minute. A mockery for the Rossoneri who had controlled the match, thanks to goals from Kululu and Pobega, until the 87th minute when Ibanez’s goal arrived from a dead ball, before the equal final from the English forward, also from a dead ball.

Milan-Roma 2-2, the goals (Video)

It is the first home draw in the league for Stefano Pioli’s team which slows down the run-up to Napoli: they reach 37 points, -7 from Spalletti’s team, and are second together with Juventus. Mourinho’s Roma, on the other hand, resolves a complicated match in the final and reaches 31 points, catching up with Lazio in fifth place.

THE MATCH – Mourinho, still disqualified, for the San Siro match chooses Dybala and Zaniolo in the trocar behind Abraham with Pellegrini and Cristante in midfield. Pioli relies on Saelemaekers, Diaz and Leao to support the lone striker Giroud.

The first ring of the match comes from Milan in the 2nd minute when on the cross placed in the center by Leao, Tonali joins in tow but does not frame the goal with a header. Then the two teams began a long phase of possession and study, until in the 24th minute when Leao sowed panic with the ball and his foot but Mancini blocked it for a corner. Roma struggled to restart and Milan tried in the 28th minute with Diaz’s shot from outside that Rui Patricio sent for a corner. In the 30th minute the Rossoneri scored from a corner: a cross from Tonali for Kalulu who got rid of Ibanez’s marking and headed in the opening goal with Rui Patricio who was unable to block.

Rome immediately the blow tries a reaction. In the 34th minute, after a splendid combination with Abraham, Dybala wedged himself into the area and lost the moment to finish towards goal. In the 42nd minute the first real chance for the Giallorossi with Zalewski who centers and from the edge and attempts a shot around, totally ignoring Dybala only at the edge, touching the post to the left of Tatarusanu. In the first half finale in the 44th minute Dybala tries again from the edge but does not hit the goal.

Rome was also enterprising at the start of the second half: in the 52nd minute Dybala tried to penetrate the area, Milan compacted and effectively doubled him with Tonali and Hernandez. Roma attacked, leaving ample space for the Rossoneri who responded with Hernandez’s long-range shot rejected in volleyball style by Rui Patricio. Shortly after in Calabria’s cross, Giroud hits the head but finds Rui Patricio ready. Mourinho’s team tries to trigger Abraham in the 65th minute, a good trick by the Englishman in the area but then Kalulu anticipates Zaniolo in a slide.

Game blocked and Roma tries to change pace by inserting Tahirovic and Matic for Zaniolo and Cristante with Pellegrini standing up next to Dybala and Abraham. The Giallorossi increase the pressure but leave wide gaps and Milan immediately punishes Mou’s team in the 77th minute: Leao restarts, focuses and serves the assist for Pobega, who has just come on, who beats Rui Patricio from the start with a precise placement on the far post for 2-0.

Roma tried all out and reopened the match in the 87th minute. On Pellegrini’s corner kick, Ibanez stands taller than everyone else and heads Tatarusanu for the 2-1. Roma throw themselves into the Rossoneri area in the 92nd minute and try with Abraham who coordinates his header but fails to give the ball strength on a cross from a distance, but in the 93rd minute the Englishman manages to equalize: yet another dead ball , Tatarusanu repelled the header attempted by Matic with a sure shot but Abraham from a few steps from the goal signs the final 2-2, with players and Milan fans annihilated.