The State Police arrested two young Egyptians accused of the robbery against the son of Matteo Salvini, which took place on 23 December in via Jacopo Palma in Milan.

The Police, coordinated by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, carried out a precautionary custody order in prison, against two Egyptian citizens aged 21 and 26, offenders and irregular in the area, seriously suspected of having robbed the 19-year-old’s cell phone and some cash kept in your wallet.

According to what was reconstructed by the agents of the Flying Squad, in collaboration with the police officers of the Bonola police station, immediately after the robbery the two young offenders, irregular offenders and now in prison, entered a hairdresser’s shop not far from the place of the attack, hiding , unbeknownst to the owner, the phone was stolen under a sofa and then returned the next day, claiming to recover it.