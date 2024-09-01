Three young people are said to have managed to escape from the institute: one was immediately recaptured while two others are said to still be on the run

The riot that broke out late at night in the Beccaria juvenile prison in Milan left eight inmates injured. One was reportedly taken to the hospital. Law enforcement has cordoned off the external perimeter of the institute. Five ambulances and firefighters also rushed to the scene and are waiting to enter. The riot broke out around 10 p.m. The Penitentiary Police Union Uilpa claims that some inmates set fire to mattresses inside one or more cells and attempted a mass escape by reaching the porter’s lodge, the last point of entry to the outside of the penitentiary. Three young people are said to have managed to escape from the institute: one was immediately recaptured while two others are said to still be on the run.

A similar episode occurred on August 20th. On that occasion, five prison police officers and three inmates were taken to the hospital for slight intoxication, and one officer also for receiving a blow to the head. In one cell, a mattress had been burned.