Purposely hit by a minicar while riding his bike in Corso Venezia in Milan, the 28-year-old rider of Nigerian origin now intends to report what happened last November. In the video released exclusively by LaPresse, we see the moment of the crash against the bicycle, with the young man falling to the ground. Transported to the hospital, Influence was operated on for a biosseous fracture: “His leg bone broke in two places and it was necessary to apply a plate”, reports the young man’s lawyer. On Tuesday 13 December, accompanied by his lawyer, the rider will file a complaint with the police. According to what the 28-year-old told the lawyer, shortly before the impact, the driver of the minicar also approached the rider asking him something.

According to reports, a rapid exchange of jokes takes place between the cyclist and a man driving a minicar, in which the second would have railed against the first, “even if there did not seem to be any reason for a traffic dispute”, assures the lawyer. The Nigerian would have limited himself to replying to the other, described as a man of about 45, who did not understand what he was saying.

It seems to have ended like this, but the microcar reappears after a few moments behind the cyclist. The whole scene is filmed by a girl passing by, a direct witness who takes out her smartphone and films. In the final part of the video, we see the vehicle on the path reserved for cyclists hitting the cyclist, who was pedaling along the right edge of the track, and then moving away.