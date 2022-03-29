The “plus” sign is seen in the AC Milan accounts. It is only the first half of the 2021-22 financial year and it benefits from an extraordinary operation that has positively influenced the result, but it is still an excellent sign for the club in via Aldo Rossi. According to a preview of “Calcio e Finanza”, the Rossoneri in the period considered would score an encouraging +3 million, in sharp contrast to what happened in recent years, also – but not only – due to the coronavirus pandemic. The resale of the Casa Milan headquarters, an operation that brought just under 20 million into the club’s coffers, led to a positive shift in the indicators.