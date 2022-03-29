The board of directors met: the first half of the 2021-22 financial year marks an asset, also benefiting from the resale of Casa Milan
The “plus” sign is seen in the AC Milan accounts. It is only the first half of the 2021-22 financial year and it benefits from an extraordinary operation that has positively influenced the result, but it is still an excellent sign for the club in via Aldo Rossi. According to a preview of “Calcio e Finanza”, the Rossoneri in the period considered would score an encouraging +3 million, in sharp contrast to what happened in recent years, also – but not only – due to the coronavirus pandemic. The resale of the Casa Milan headquarters, an operation that brought just under 20 million into the club’s coffers, led to a positive shift in the indicators.
It is very unlikely that Milan will be able to reach a balanced budget already at the end of this year, but the most comforting figure is the growth in revenues: compared to the first half of the 2021-21 season, they increased by 40%. More generally, AC Milan is continuing the recovery and relaunch process undertaken by the Elliott property in 2018, and still ongoing. The American fund has recently no longer had to invest in equity and aims at the full sustainability of the club (the last consolidated financial statements closed with a loss of 96.4 million).
