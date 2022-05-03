Milan-Renato Sanches: yes from the Portuguese for after Kessie

Renato Sanches would have said yes to Milan. Market rumors about an agreement with the midfielder of Lille they are very strong. Even the agent of the Portuguese, Jorge Mendes seems very attracted by the prospect of starting a collaboration with the new Rossoneri ownership of Investcorp (closing with Elliott should arrive at the end of the season): the renewal of Rafael Leao which has the contract expiring in 2023 (and the sirens of Psg And Manchester City). Milan and the Lille they have a general agreement based on a fixed base of 20 million plus any bonuses up to a maximum of 5 million for Renato Sanches’ card. Portuguese would replace Frank Kessie which will go on a free transfer to Barcelona.

Ibrahimovic: ‘I’m close to the goal line and I’m afraid, I’m trying to move it. Future? I know the options’

Ibrahimovic speaks of the present and the future. The champion of Milanin an interview with Espn explained: “Obviously I’m frustrated, because I would like to be on the pitch in every match. I love playing games, the adrenaline I have when I go on the pitch is incredible. If I can’t play, I try to help the team in another way, giving support to my teammates. The most important thing is the team. I suffer when I’m not on the pitch, I would like to do more and more. ” Ibra he points out: “I’m close to the goal line. I’m a bit scared: if I have to stop, what do I do? What would the next chapter be? I know the various possibilities, I could do many things, but the adrenaline I have now on the pitch I don’t know if I could find her elsewhere. I’m trying to postpone the goal line, playing and scoring goals. Obviously to keep playing I have to be physically well, I have to be able to do it, I have to have fun playing. It makes no sense to play if you suffer too much, it’s better to be realistic and say to yourself: ‘That’s enough.’ And you start a new chapter. But if you are focused on this you are not focused on the rest –AC Milan striker – There’s no such thing in my head. If I thought about my retirement, I would not be able to help my teammates and myself in doing what I would like. The footballers follow the same program every day. And I’ve been doing it for 25 years. You are like a soldier. I am close to this line, but not yet. “

Milan-Romagnoli, Lazio offer lower than the Rossoneri one

The contract of Alessio Romagnoli with the Milan it will expire on June 30th and the future is to be written. It certainly seemed like his move to Lazio at no cost, but now the track would cool down a bit: according to Tuttosport, the Biancocelesti’s offer would be lower than the Rossoneri’s renewal (2.8 million euros plus bonuses) and for this reason the defender returned to evaluate the possibility of extending with the club in via Aldo Rossi (which next year will give himself Botman – from Lille such as Renato Sanches – in a department that already sees protagonists Tomori And Kalulu).

