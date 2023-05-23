Milan, removed the mural with Meloni and Schlein naked and pregnant: “For the municipality, the work is too political”

“They say it is too political and they have decided to remove it”. The mural depicting Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein pregnant and naked has been removed by order of the municipality of Milan. The work, called “Power is female”, had appeared in the past few hours on a construction site in Piazza San Babila. It was the workers themselves who detached the panels on which it was built.

“The work ‘Power is female’ invites a profound consideration on the life, strength and courage of women. Finally two women in power who can make decisions on issues that concern women, without male interference”, said the artist aleXsandro Palombo, former author of ‘Save 41-bis’ and ‘Love Yourself’, also in Piazza San Babila . “The work is a snapshot that celebrates two women at the top of institutions. Do they want to censor the work or do they want to censor the message conveyed by the two women in power?” According to the author, this “has annoyed the municipality of Milan because, according to them, it is too political and they have decided to remove it”.