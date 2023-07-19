Tijjani Reijnders is officially a Milan footballer. He announced the club through its channels. “Ac Milan is pleased to announce that it has acquired the footballer Tijjani Reijnders from Az Alkmaar on a permanent basis. The Dutch midfielder has signed a contract with the Rossoneri club until 30 June 2028” reads the release. The midfielder was bought for 19 million euros plus bonuses, while the salary will be around 1.6 per season plus a signing bonus. His will to move to Italy was decisive for the closing of the deal: in fact, he renounced the three million that Az should have paid him. He will wear the number 14 shirt.

Born in Zwolle on 29 July 1998, Tijjani trained in the youth sector of Twente, a team with which he played until 2015 and then returned for a season to Pec Zwolle where he made his first team debut on 13 August 2017 (Zwolle-Roda Jc 4-2); the following season he moved to Az Alkmaar where he played two championships with the Under 21 team before making his debut with the big ones. In the Eredivisie he counts 105 appearances with 9 goals and 11 assists. On 29 May 2023 he was called up for the first time to the senior national team for the Nations League Final Four.