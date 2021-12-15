A special evening to celebrate a special man. Milan-Real Madrid on Thursday 16 is Sandro Gamba Night (tickets available on the vivaticket circuit). In fact, one of the most successful characters in the history of Olimpia and Italian basketball will be awarded during the interval of the match. Gamba, 89 years old on 3 June, won 10 league titles in 15 seasons as a player with the Red Shoes (247 appearances and 1083 points scored) and another 3 as a coach in tickets with the great Cesare Rubini. The two, along with Dino Meneghin, are the only Italians included in the Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame.

“It is a great pleasure for Olimpia and for Mr. Armani to pay homage to one of the greatest personalities in the history of basketball and of course of our club. Sandro Gamba has been throughout his life, even as a coach and loyal opponent, the emblem of the values ​​in which Olimpia has always believed: team spirit, discipline and courage. He was a winning player and an innovative coach. Celebrating its history is an honor that makes us immensely happy ”, declared Pantaleo Dell’Orco, President of Olimpia Milano. “I will always be eternally grateful to the city of Milan and its team because they have opened every path in my life, not only in my career – says Sandro Gamba -. At Olimpia I have always played, or trained, and at the same time worked, first at Borletti and then at Simmenthal. At Olimpia and Milan, in those years, I owe my training as a man and through this training I was able to honor my mission in life which has always been to play and teach basketball in the right way, at a high level. level. This evening that the club wanted to dedicate to me makes me happy and for this I thank all those who wanted it ”.