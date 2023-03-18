Milan, rainbow families in the square. Elly Schlein: “Prompt law on LGBTQ+ family rights”

The law is ready to recognize the right of homoparental couples. This was stated by Elly Schlein, present at the demonstration held in Milan against the government and the stop imposed on the Municipality on the registrations of the children of same-parent couples. In addition to the new secretary of the Democratic Party, the mayor of the Milanese city, Giuseppe Sala, was also present in Piazza Scala.

“We must convince this government that discrimination has never led to advancement of society, because the safest society is the most inclusive one, which does not discriminate, which leaves no one behind,” Schlein said. “It is that society that realizes that those who govern the country have cruelly attacked these boys and girls, but they are children like everyone else and they already go to our schools, they are growing up in our communities”.

“We are already moving and Alessandro Zan is also here to carry forward the expectations that have emerged from the square also in parliament”, he assured. “That is, to be able to see the right of same-parent couples recognized by law, with a provision prepared and written together with the associations, rainbow families and the Lenford network. We will be by their side as in the square also in parliament “.

Beppe Sala also spoke from the stage. “Wherever I am I want you to know that I am always with you playing my role responsibly,” said the mayor, whose participation was not expected. “The battle must be brought to parliament”, he added, “We must all stand together and carry on the stories of the families, when I signed, I looked these families in the eye, I spoke to them, I heard what they feel”. Responding to a journalist’s question, Sala also promised to resume the registration of the children of same-parent couples “if something is done in parliament”.

Francesca Pascale was also parading among rainbow families and Lgbtq+ associations, who reaffirmed her support for Elly Schlein. “Today all the people who are close, who think about civil rights can do nothing but vote for Elly Schlein because there is no alternative. I think of her all the good possible “. Silvio Berlusconi’s ex-girlfriend and singer Paola Turci’s wife also called Salvini “homophobic”, saying she still has faith in Giorgia Meloni. Meloni’s invitation is to “reflect” because there is not “a guerilla between homosexuals and heterosexuals”.