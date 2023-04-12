Entering the quarter-finals has already given the Rossoneri club valuable resources, but entry into the “G4 of Europe” would increase revenues, from the box office to commercial agreements

From our correspondent Marco Pasotto

The guiding star obviously remains the qualification for next season’s Champions League, with its approximately 50 million indispensable guaranteed only by the presence of one’s name. And then add everything else to it. But Milan that managed to put the noble card of the European G8 back in its wallet he added to the current year’s revenues a robust cash injection that was certainly desired, but certainly not taken for granted in the club’s financial forecasts. In short, millions to be considered from a certain point of view “extra” (the main objective was to get through the group stage) and which will definitely come in handy in terms of balance sheet and budget. See also Shot Naples: wins at San Siro and is first. Milan slips to fourth place

milan, constant climb — So what’s up in economic terms with the Champions League semi-finals up for grabs? Whoever qualifies takes home 12.5 million (after the 9.6 earned for qualifying for the round of 16 and 10.6 for the quarterfinals). Figure to which must be added the box office collection, the increase in the market pool, marketing and any prizes from sponsors. Up to now, in terms of UEFA proceeds, the Rossoneri’s career has made it possible to deposit 71 million in cash. Then there are the box office receipts. And it was a constant climb: 3 million for the home match against Dinamo Zagreb, 4.6 with Salzburg, 6.8 with Chelsea, up to 9.1 – all-time record for a game played in Italy – arrived with Tottenham . To which the 8-9 million with Napoli will now have to be added (based on the way tickets were sold, there shouldn’t be a new collection record). See also They're going crazy! The blue wins the gold in the 35 km walk

milan smile — The calculation is easy: the quarter-final against Campania will allow Milan to break through the 100 million mark overall. A shower of gold. And to all this must obviously be added the “cascade effect” in perspective: a Devil who moves from the G8 to the even more exclusive G4, in addition to UEFA money, would further increase commercial visibility in terms of the possibility of earning from new agreements with the sponsors.

April 12, 2023 (change April 12, 2023 | 10:11 am)

