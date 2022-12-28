Rafael Leao, AC Milan star, posted a photo on his Instagram profile today. Here is the photo of the Portuguese exterior

The Milan he has, in these seasons, developed many good talents, making them excellent players. One of them is undoubtedly Raphael Leao, who arrived at the Rossoneri as a good prospect and has now become one of the most important talents in all of Europe. Portuguese would seem focused on Milan.

Milan, Leao’s message on social media — Raphael Leaostar of Milanposted a photo on his profile today Instagram. Portuguese is back to Milanello December 26th and today he’s back from his third recovery training.

“Again at home”. Leao he posted a picture during training with his usual smile. This could be a positive message for the Rossoneri fans, despite the news about the renewal and possible foreign interests in the Portuguese. At the moment, Leaoseems concentrated in the challenge with the Milanlooking for the Naples leaders. Strong pressure from City for Leao: the situation >>> See also Nations League, Italy beats Iran and aims for the Casalecchio Finals

