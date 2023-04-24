When the going gets tough, the tough get going. John Belushi’s phrase in “Animal House” was loved by Gianluca Vialli, who in certain important moments loved to repeat it. Gianluca would have enjoyed living a month like the one awaiting Inter and Milan, between the Champions League derbies and the pursuit of placement that qualifies for the next edition of the most coveted tournament. Yesterday Lukaku and Leao gave another demonstration of understanding that the going was tough and that they must act accordingly. The respective braces have not only avoided new and dangerous stumbles against decidedly inferior teams, but have also sent a clear signal to those who live in the apartments on the upper floors. And in particular to the Romans, identified as the great rivals for the Champions League to come. The standings and other scattered considerations say it all: there are four places (net of qualifiers coming directly from a European triumph this season), one belongs to Napoli and Juve is at risk of a new penalty which makes it quite useless to do the calculations on the black and whites. So Lazio and Rome must necessarily be in the sights of the Milanese: Sarri’s team seemed safe, but the surprising home defeat against Turin forces them to avoid further distractions. Roma are playing tonight in Bergamo against the team that has fewer chances, but who still hope that a glimmer of Champions will somehow reopen: Atalanta, however, are currently seventh, but if today they stop the Giallorossi (joined yesterday by rossoneri) would make a great gift to Inzaghi and Pioli.

Qualification required

—

Milan has suddenly rediscovered itself as the capital of European football. The semi-final derby, although the result of a good draw, is an opportunity not to be wasted. Failure to participate in the next Champions League would be economic damage and would force some sacrifices on the market, but it would also represent an interruption in the growth process that both clubs, beyond a stuttering championship, are experiencing. You improve by playing against the strongest opponents: Inter’s excellent European career stems from the beautiful and unfortunate match against Liverpool last season and from the personality with which they faced the group stage against Bayern and Barcelona. And Milan drew conviction and experience from the difficult elimination in the 2021-22 group and also from the way they overcame the difficulties in the first phase of this edition. The Champions League therefore remains a necessary territory from every point of view. And to reach it through the championship, the Milanese must overcome the Romans knowing that fate is still in their hands. In fact, the calendar includes direct matches, concentrated over two days: in the next round, Milan will go to the Olimpico on April 29 to challenge Roma while Inter will host Lazio on the 30th. On 6 May the other matches with Milan-Lazio and Roma-Inter. A few days later the first leg of the European semifinals will be staged, with Sarri being the only spectator. In the midst of the double cup challenges there are no Serie A big matches, but midweek commitments can still be a factor. And consequently also the depth of the rose. Pioli and Inzaghi sent out a clear signal yesterday: from now on, even more than before, everyone will be needed. Sarri, without cups, can better manage the starters, Mourinho has a few more problems, especially in some roles, also due to injuries to Smalling and Wijnaldum. However, obviously, the great moment of form of Leao and Lukaku is the best news for the Milanese: when energy wanes, men with goals in the legs are even more important. And while Immobile and Abraham go in search of the best conditions, Milan and Inter rely on their stars. Yesterday’s response was comforting.