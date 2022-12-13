Milan, purposely invests a rider. The lawyer: “It’s attempted murder”

He purposely ran over a rider on a bicycle with his minicar, and then fled. The accident that took place on November 29 in Milan in Corso Venezia takes on disturbing contours. The lawyer of the 28-year-old Nigerian invested, the lawyer Luigi Vitali, speaks of “attempted murder” in facts. At the base an exchange of jokes: the investor, an Italian of about 40-50 years old, would have met the rider for the first time by addressing him some words to which the 28-year-old did not reply. Then the minicar turned and came back, hitting the rider on the cycle path. The 28-year-old, as reported by Ansa, suffered a compound fracture in his leg. Today he will go to file a complaint with the police accompanied by a lawyer. The video was taken by a passing girl. The local police are now also analyzing the footage from the cameras installed along the cycle path, between Corso Venezia, via Borghetto and the public gardens of via Palestro.

“The minicar investor does nothing to avoid the impact with the rider”

Interviewed by Ansa, the lawyer reiterates: “From the video it is clear that the driver of the minicar did nothing to avoid the impact with Influence, let’s put it this way”. “At the moment we certainly have serious injuries and the failure to provide assistance. If the context in which the investment took place is what my client told me, I do not exclude that it could also be an attempted murder”.

