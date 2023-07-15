In an interview released to the microphones of ESPN, Christian Pulisic thus spoke of his arrival at Milan. Here are his words

On the experience at Chelsea: “Of course, there were definitely moments where I wished I had more than one opportunity, but it didn’t happen that way. I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved at Chelsea, winning big cups, playing and helping my team, the Champions League, the Super Cup. I think I’ve had great moments. I learned a lot as a player and I’ve grown a lot. Now I’m ready for this match against Milan.”