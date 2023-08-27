Milan drops poker against Turin. Pioli: “Step forward compared to Bologna. New striker? The more solutions we have, the better”

“Our goal is to fight for two competitions. We have shown progress compared to Bologna. We must continue like this, getting to know each other better and becoming more and more a team. As a staff we are already at a very good point, but we will see in the coming days; the club is always attentive and very proactive, we’ll see what happens.” explains Stefano Pioli to the microphones of Sky Sport after Milan’s 4-1 victory.



Second success in the championship after the one on the Bologna field in the first day of Serie A. It seems like a more proactive Milan… “It’s always been our way of playing. We’re not a team that likes to wait. We started the game well today, the pressure from the forwards helped us.” Will the attacker come? “Giroud is a great player, but it’s clear that when the Champions League comes, nobody will be able to guarantee you 100% for the whole season if you want to be competitive in both competitions. The more solutions we have, the better it will be: right now we’re fully booked. but then society will see what to do”, underlines Stefano Pioli. Will your Milan alternate between 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3? “There is this possibility and there will be when everyone is in the best condition. But it’s not the game system that makes you more offensive, but the positions. We’re probably more offensive this year than last year because we have two midfielders who integrate a lot. We have principles, then it’s the pitch that decides whether to change anything. We have many alternatives, Pulisic can play behind Giroud. But it’s time to give continuity, then we’ll see.” Pulisic has enchanted everyone in these first few weeks at Milan with plays like a champion.. “A great player, very intelligent. Balance is needed. The team has taken two steps forward compared to Bologna. We have done many good things, but we can do even better.”

Krunic, Fenerbahce and Lyon try. Pioli: he will stay at Milan

In this Milan everyone seems to run a lot… “In Bologna the team has run more since I arrived and we are not yet brilliant physically, so it means that there is a lot of availability. If we all run, I think we have our cards to play with. The group is forming very well “. There is more joy… “Playing here at San Siro makes us very happy and the team feels this. Last season was complicated, perhaps we had lost that cheerfulness and serenity that had always accompanied us. Now we’re off again with great enthusiasm.” Pioli says to Sky. Fenerbahce dreams of Krunic, a Lyon delegation was spotted at the San Siro to follow Rade. Will he stay at Milan? Pioli has no doubts: “Yes”.

On the new AC Milan signings this summer: “Loftus, Reijnders and Pulisic are ahead of the other newcomers. As soon as I can, however, I guarantee playing time to the others like Musah, Chuku, Okafor: only by playing can they improve and find condition”, underlines Stefano Pioli to the microphones of Milan TV after the match against Turin.

Milan-Turin 4-1. Pulisic and Giroud still in goal. Leao and Theo Hernandez show

Milan overwhelms Turin by dropping poker on the saturaday night of San Siro. It ends 4-1 with Pulisic who opens the ball giving the Rossoneri the lead after 33 minutes: the American playmaker kicks off the action then finds himself free on Loftus-Cheek’s assist, thus scoring his second consecutive goal in the Rossoneri shirt. The grenades equalized in the 37th minute with defender Schuurs promptly deflecting a ‘chewed’ shot from outside by Ricci. Maignan tries to stop and touches the ball, but he can’t do anything: it’s 1-1. The Devil lands a one-two that knocks the Bull out before the first half ends: in the 42nd minute penalty for a hand ball by Buongiorno (with the Var calling the referee), transforms Giroud by displacing Milinkovic-Savic. Third goal by Theo Hernandez on an assist from Leao in the third minute of added time of the first fraction: the Frenchman passes the goalkeeper with a soft touch. In the 65th minute Olivier Giroud scored a ‘penalty’ brace: the Var sees a stomp from Schuurs against an overflowing Rafael Leao (the Portuguese’s accelerations and dribbling from the left split the Turin defense in two) from eleven meters the Frenchman does not give a chance to Milinkovic Savic. At 4-1 the game ends; Milan manages the advantage and easily wins the three points.

Milan-Turin (4-1): the scoresheet of the match

Giroud, brace in the 4-1 Milan-Turin (photo Lapresse)



MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw (35’st Kjær), Tomori, Hernández (42’st Florenzi); Loftus-Cheek (22’st Musah), Krunić, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud (22’st Chukwueze), Leão (22’st Okafor). Extras: Mirante, Sportiello; Kalulu, Pilgrim; Adli, Pobega, Romero; Columbus. All.: Pioli.

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Milinković-Savić; Schuurs, Buongiorno, Rodríguez; Bellanova (14’st Lazaro), Ricci, Ilić (1’st Linetty), Vojvoda; Radonijć (14’st Karamoh), Vlašić; Sanabria (22′ Pellegri). Ex: Twin, Popa; Bayeye, N’Guessan, Zima; Gineitis, Ilkhan, Tameze. All.: Juric.

Referee: Mariani of Aprilia.



Goal: 33′ Pulisic (M), 36′ Schuurs (T), 43′ pen. Giroud (M), 47′ Hernández (M), 20’st rig. Giroud (M)



Ammonites: 11′ Ilić (T), 39′ Hernández (M), 5’st Jurić (T), 12’st Milinković-Savić (T), 25’st Thiaw (M), 44’st Linetty (T)

