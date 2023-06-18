The Rossoneri offer 4.5 million a year to the free agent from France: in Paris he would earn more, but without technical certainties. The tip of the Lens Openda remains the alternative

Olivier Giroud also scores after the championship is over: he finished the Rossoneri season with 18 goals and continued to celebrate with France. Two days ago he celebrated against Gibraltar after setting foot on the pitch for three minutes. At the beginning of next season Olivier will also celebrate his birthday: on 30 September he will blow out 37 candles. The goals are growing, but the years are also increasing. Reason why Milan need young alternatives: there is a generational void in the area. After Giroud and before arriving at the baby Colombo (against redeemed by Lecce: he can remain the Rossoneri) there is a gap to fill. Marcus Thuram, 25, has the right experience: he played in two different leagues, first in Ligue 1 and until May in the Bundesliga. A French international, he has Italy in his destiny: he was born in Parma, when his father Lilian defended the yellow and blue colors, and a new phase of his career could begin here. The last year in Germany was the most prolific of his career: 16 goals in 32 games. A market man’s performance: he chose not to renew the expiring contract with Borussia Monchengladbach and to evaluate the alternative offers that arrived on the table as a free agent. In terms of curriculum and costs, it can be a bargain: which is why there is numerous foreign competition. The richest club in France could not be missing, PSG: they offer the attacker a heavier contract than Milan’s. Among the many Parisian stars, however, Thuram risks remaining in the shadows and not having a guaranteed leading role: technical certainty that Milan offers him instead. See also Sanches is an intrigue: in France they are convinced that he will go to PSG. But Milan ...

Rich proposal — The national team relay could thus be repeated for the Rossoneri: Giroud passing the baton to Thuram. Olivier remains one of Pioli’s references, who however was the first to publicly ask for reinforcements: commitments multiply and the coach needs to do the same operation with goals. Thuram can take the penalty area, or share it with Olivier: he wouldn’t be precarious like in Paris, but he would almost certainly have a permanent job. Even if with a more “contained” salary: Milan offers him a four-year contract worth 4.5 million net per season. And to try to win the tug of war with PSG he could make a further effort. Easier to beat Leipzig’s competition: he has a much less fascinating project. Thuram would immediately become the highest paid of the team, together with Leao: another proof of the esteem of the club. The balance in the locker room would have to be managed, but it is a matter that will eventually be addressed at a later time. On the other hand, the moment of choice cannot be postponed, because all the candidates expect a definitive answer within days. There are no ultimatums but Milan also need to know. See also Piqué and his girlfriend unleash a 'bomb' rumor: the media and networks say there would be a pregnancy

Openda again — The alternative track still leads to France and Milan has already tried to follow it in recent weeks: the road has been traced and the club could try to take it back. It leads to Lens and to the address of the usual Lois Openda, the absolute protagonist in the cover season of the vice-champions of France. Twenty-one goals in 38 league games, same role as Thuram but different history and characteristics. Twenty-three years old, his debut in Holland until his first real exploit in noble football with Lens: eight games and two goals also with the Belgian national team. The competition is equally attentive: Leipzig are also at the forefront on this front. But nothing is decided yet: Milan can get back on track and even try to hurry. Thuram, one meter ninety-two, asserts his physique in the center of the area; Openda, 177 cm, is a lover of dribbling even further from goal. Two different paths that lead to the goal: Milan, in any case, need to reach their destination. See also Bordeaux does not make discounts for Onana: Milan in front of a crossroads

Here comes Columbus — Lorenzo Colombo can lighten the duties of the owners, certainly not carry the heaviest load: he is back from six goals in Lecce, the last decisive one for salvation. The Giallorossi had bought him out for two and a half million, Milan exercised their definitive purchase option for three. Pioli will then decide his fate: in the training camp and in the luxury friendlies of the pre-season, if new center forwards have not arrived in the meantime, he will be able to have space and play for his chances. If, on the other hand, the club and the coach deem a second loan experience more appropriate, Colombo will pack his bags again. But always with a return ticket.

