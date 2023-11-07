Milan PSG streaming and live TV: where to watch the Champions League match

MILAN PSG STREAMING TV – This evening, Tuesday 7 November 2023, at 9pm Milan and PSG take the field at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, a match valid for the group stage of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. Where to watch the AC Milan PSG match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the final of the top European competition in detail:

Milan PSG: where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Milan and PSG (Paris Saint Germain) will be visible live on satellite TV on the Sky Sport channels and free-to-air on Canale 5. There will be an extensive pre- and post-match program with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with the various guests and experts. Milan PSG kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Tuesday 7 November 2023.

Where to watch the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Milan PSG will be visible via the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Match : AC Milan-PSG

: AC Milan-PSG Where : San Siro Stadium, Milan

: San Siro Stadium, Milan Date: Tuesday 7 November 2023

Tuesday 7 November 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sports, Channel 5

Sky Sports, Channel 5 Streaming: SkyGo, NOW, Infinity+

WHERE TO WATCH THE FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch the Champions League final Milan PSG on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for this evening’s match:

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Musah, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. Coach: Pioli.

PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Škriniar, Hernández; Zaïre-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembélé, Gonçalo Ramos, Mbappé. Coach: Luis Enrique.