Banknotes, insults and whistles for Gigio Donnarumma. Milan’s Curva Sud reserves a ‘warm’ welcome for the PSG goalkeeper, a former player never forgiven by the Rossoneri people for his farewell on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. The Rossoneri ultras announced, with a story on their Instagram page , the treatment then reserved for the 24-year-old Neapolitan on the occasion of tonight’s Champions League match at San Siro: ‘offered’ to all fans, a dollar with his face written ‘Dollarumma’ and ‘Mercenario’. “Today outside the gates you will find the fanzine with a wad of dollars to give him a worthy welcome back. On the fanzine there are instructions on how the dollars will be used… We will collect a small donation to be allocated to a football school, so as not to let the never again will people without values like this unworthy one. Today anything goes to create an infernal climate.” Upon entering the pitch, Donnarumma was greeted by boos and insults.
