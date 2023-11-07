Banknotes, insults and whistles for Gigio Donnarumma. Milan’s Curva Sud reserves a ‘warm’ welcome for the PSG goalkeeper, a former player never forgiven by the Rossoneri people for his farewell on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. The Rossoneri ultras announced, with a story on their Instagram page , the treatment then reserved for the 24-year-old Neapolitan on the occasion of tonight’s Champions League match at San Siro: ‘offered’ to all fans, a dollar with his face written ‘Dollarumma’ and ‘Mercenario’. “Today outside the gates you will find the fanzine with a wad of dollars to give him a worthy welcome back. On the fanzine there are instructions on how the dollars will be used… We will collect a small donation to be allocated to a football school, so as not to let the never again will people without values ​​like this unworthy one. Today anything goes to create an infernal climate.” Upon entering the pitch, Donnarumma was greeted by boos and insults.