AC Milan come from behind to beat Paris Saint Germain 2-1 today 7 November 2023 in a match on the fourth day of group F of the Champions League, played at the ‘Meazza’ stadium in Milan. The French took the lead with Skriniar in the 9th minute, Leao replied in the 12th minute and Giroud in the 50th minute for the team coached by Pioli. In the group standings, Borussia Dortmund is in the lead with 7 points, followed by PSG with 6, then the Rossoneri on 5 and Newcastle on 4. On the fifth matchday, scheduled for 28 November, Milan-Borussia Dortmund and PSG are scheduled -Newcastle.

The match

At the start Leao warms up the left-footed player from distance, a muffled ball that ends up comfortably in Donnarumma’s hands, a great former victim of boos, chants of insults and the throwing of fake dollars by the Rossoneri fans. In the 5th minute, an interesting ball from the right by Dembelé for Kolo Muani, his right-footed shot was blocked by Tomori. After a minute the first real goal-ball arrives: Leao’s initiative who skips Hakimi on the left and passes centrally for Loftus-Cheek’s first-time left-footed shot who sends it just over from 15 metres. In the 9th minute the former Inter player Skriniar broke the deadlock: on the development of a corner, the Rossoneri’s sensational inattention: Marquinhos is left free to break away and act as a buffer for the Slovakian defender, also all alone, who heads the ball home from a few steps away.

The Parisians’ joy did not last long because in the 12th minute Leao equalised: Giroud crosses with the left foot but finds opposition from Donnarumma, on the rebound the ball rises and the Portuguese, from the edge of the small area, scores with a bicycle kick. In the 16th minute, a great deep ball for Mbappé, Maignan did a great job coming out low to snatch the ball from him early. In the 25th minute, a great opportunity wasted by Mbappé: the Parisian attacker receives the ball from Kolo Muani on the cut and only hits the goalkeeper badly, falling, with his right foot, missing the target. Two minutes later Dembelé hits the crossbar with a left-footed shot. Milan does not stand by and watches and immediately starts a counterattack: the ball goes to Giroud’s left foot, as in the 1-1 draw, this time the Frenchman closes in on the near post but finds the outside of the net. In the 37th minute, a personal play by Reijnders who wins two tackles and opens perfectly on the left for Leao: the Portuguese targets his opponent and shoots close to the near post, a shot that goes just wide.

In the 5th minute of the second half Milan completed the comeback: cross from the right that crosses the area and ends up on the opposite side: another ball in the middle and this time Giroud heads past Donnarumma and gives his team the advantage. In the 18th minute Loftus-Cheek won a free kick from the edge of the area with a box to box action. He beats Theo Hernandez who goes around the barrier but is blocked by Donnarumma in a corner. In the 24th minute Mbappé runs away quickly and shoots almost from the back, Maignan blocks it with his feet in the corner.

PSG pressed for an equalizer, forcing Pioli’s team into defense but in the 35th minute Leao started the counterattack with a solitary action of his own. The Portuguese skips the first opponent with ease and then also passes Skriniar who knocks him down irregularly, getting a well-deserved yellow card. A few minutes later Leao, exhausted and suffering from cramps, is forced to go out: Okafor takes his place. The new substitute himself was immediately one step away from scoring: he swerved to the right and shot towards the far post, Donnarumma’s intervention was sensational as he stretched out and deflected it into the corner. In the 44th minute, good play by the South Korean Lee who with a feint moves the ball to the left foot, shot to the near post and the ball to the post. Final forcing from Luis Enrique’s team but Milan defend their deserved victory tooth and nail.