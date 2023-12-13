The Milan prosecutor's office has ordered the “urgent preventive seizure” against the company that managed the CPR in via Corelli in Milan, already the subject of inspection in the investigation which at the beginning of December allowed the judiciary to shine a light on the structure which welcomes migrants. The provision, signed by prosecutors Paolo Storari and Giovanna Cavalleri, practically determines the seizure of the detention center for repatriations. If the request is accepted by the investigating judge, the structure will be managed by a judicial administrator who will be appointed ad hoc.

The emergency measure of the Prosecutor's Office against the business branch of the company that manages the CPR was made necessary after the news of the renewal of the contract for the whole of 2024. Even the possible acceptance (in the hearing scheduled before the investigating judge) of the prosecutor's request to prohibit the company from stipulating new contracts with the PA would be completely useless given that the company – by virtue of the contract recently renewed by the Prefecture – would remain managing the CPR next year. Hence the choice to act urgently.