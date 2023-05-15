Milan prosecutors Stefano Civardi and Silvia Bonardi have asked for a sentence of 5 years and 6 months in prison for Forza Italia MEP Lara Comi involved in the ‘Mensa dei Poor’ investigation into an alleged round of bribes. She had been arrested for corruption, illicit financing and fraud in the investigation which on May 7, 2019 led to 43 precautionary measures. About sixty people on trial with requests for sentences of up to over 9 years for the alleged protagonists of the story.

The investigations by the Guardia di Finanza concerned, among others, the then Lombard councilor Fabio Altitonante (request for 3 years and 3 months), the then candidate for the European elections and municipal councilor in FI Pietro Tatarella (request for 7 years), the then Forza Italia deputy Diego Sozzani (asked for 2 years for the sole accusation of illegal financing). Heavy demand for the entrepreneur Daniele D’Alfonso (9 years and 10 months). At the heart of the story is an alleged “system” of bribes, contracts, piloted appointments and illegal financing in Lombardy, of which the alleged puppeteer would have been Nino Caianiello, a former blue coordinator from Varese, who along with other suspects negotiated a deal some time ago.