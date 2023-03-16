On Tuesday 14 March the Milan Spring has found success in Youth League against the Atletico Madrid for 2-0. Ignazio’s boys Abbot achieved a historic result, gaining access to the semi-finals for the first time in history and thus conquering the coveted Final Four.

Today, among other things, the Milan Spring he also met who will be his next opponent. The team that separates it from a final that would be sensational. Waiting for the Rossoneri will be theHajduk Splitwho beat the Borussia Dortmund following a 1-1 draw in regular time.