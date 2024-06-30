Milan Pride, Vannacci and Salvini become street art: success for Riccardo Gaffuri’s work

Under the blazing sun of this summer a new love has been born, at least according to what the artist of the moment Riccardo Gaffuri, aka “Rigaff”, has proposed.



In an important busy street in Milan, to be precise in Via Melchiorre Gioia where another work by the artist is already winking, here appears a sort of old poster of those films from the fifties of the good old days of Hollywood. In fact, it is Riccardo himself who in a recent interview confesses to having taken inspiration from an extraordinary film, based on an equally extraordinary play by Tennessee Williams, entitled “Suddenly last summer”. Rigaff, contextualizing the text in “Suddenly this summer”, wanted to express in a light and ironic way, as often happens in his artistic work, the concept of freedom of feelings; love without borders and without sexual preclusions. A concept to which the two protagonists of the work might, to be kind, not provide much support; but in this artistic hypothesis of Riccardo here comes to life an embrace full of love and enthusiasm for the future; General Vannacci delicately but vigorously embraces Minister Salvini’s trembling chest. Their gaze, which exudes trust and passion, shows us how thin the line can be between a presumed normality and the much-hated “diversity”, opposed and fought to the utmost of our strength only to then realize that true normality is what surrounds us every day in the streets, in our homes, among ordinary people.

This work wants to be, as stated by Rigaff, a sort of alter ego of these phantom champions of normality, as if the spiritual part, detaching itself from the body, took on an autonomous life rebelling against old-fashioned and obtuse constraints and dictates. Thus, under the rays of a clear and warm summer sun, a strong and true embrace is born, which knows no boundaries of any kind nor declared or presumed closures.