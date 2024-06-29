Milan, Schlein attacks Meloni from Pride. Details of the parade

Between songs, dances and many banners, under the motto “Free to be”, started the Milan Pride 2024 from Piazza della Repubblica. Waiting at the parade of LGBT pride hundreds of thousands of people.

The Democratic secretary Elly Schleinlike last year, will parade on the float PD but he will not talk about the stage at the Arco della Pace where, from 6pm, greetings from the institutions are expected, including a video greeting from the mayor Beppe Room absent for health reasons, and the interventions of the associations.

At the head of the procession no engines with the traditional wagon but cargo bikes for a Pride sustainable for the environment. The procession continues along Via della Liberazione, to connect with Via Melchiorre Gioia and reach Piazza XXV Aprile, the Bastioni di Porta Volta and Viale Elvezia. Once in front of the Arena, the route continues along Viale Byron, Viale Melzi d’Eril, and Corso Sempione to end at the Arco della Pace.

Absence announced of the Jewish LGBT association, Keshetdue to “the growing climate of hatred surrounding their participation”, some Jews nevertheless took part in the Milan Pride parading with the chariot of +Europe where the banner was mounted Jews are welcome. The director of the Jewish Brigade Museum was present Davide Romano who commented on the banner as “a small great gesture of solidarity towards the Jewish world” and the journalist Klaus Daviguests of “Certi Diritti”.

Palestinian flags can be seen along the parade. “We respect the painful choice of Keshet – he has declared David – However, I believe that the testimony of the only democracy in the Middle East that hosts the Pride there should be. I was disappointed by his stance Alice Redaelli” Of CIG Arcigay Milan “about genocide because it means we are not welcomed”.

“The painful decision of Keshet – he claims Roman -. The anti-Jewish climate is there, and it is palpable. In recent days I have noted with pleasure the strong reactions of the left against the anti-Semitic words of those young people of National Youth reported by Fanpage. But where was this same left on April 25th in the face not only of the words against the Jewish Brigade, but of the actual physical aggression to which we were subjected? Where were you in the face of all the anti-Jewish hate speech from October 7th to today? Apart from Lia Fourthpelle, Compass yourself and a few others, too many silences that border on complicity”.

For Roman the words of Pride Milanese are “sick” because “it totally erases the massacre of 1200 Jews on October 7, despite the anti-Zionist prejudice that leads them to evoke genocide by Israel, despite the absence of a single word against Hamas’s homophobia that kills the LGBTI people”.

“I would like to shake hands with the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein because we need more women like her in politics. We are very worried with the current government. I am a mother and I am often afraid for my son. He often hears about aggression and violence and I don’t deny that I have some concerns.”

She said it Morena Annovazzia mother present at the pride with her son. “I can’t understand what makes our kids different from others. There are also many parents who abandon their children because they are homosexual or transsexual. You keep them in your womb for nine months, you raise them and then you abandon them because they are not what you want? As a mother, it’s a disgrace.”

In Italy “the situation has worsened; not only on rights, but also on issues such as the environment and Palestine. Unfortunately, there is not a good climate and I am convinced that things will get even worse in the future”, explains Ilaria Vavalà, a young girl present at Milan Pride.

The 20 year old is of the same opinion Beatrice Mascia so “now, with the Government in office, homophobia has increased even more. It is very important to be here to give a sign. It would be nice if these issues were also discussed in schools so that there is more education and information”.

To the Milan Pride even a man disguised as a cardinal who waved a flag with the words: “faggot”.

Elodie also appears

Among the rainbow tide also appeared ElodieThe Roman singer did not shy away from the party, throwing herself into wild dances and boogieing in the midst of the crowd.





Schlein against Meloni

It is “very serious” that the prime minister Georgia Meloni“instead of responding, addressing and taking action on the merits that emerge from the Fanpage investigation that reveals a very large problem at the root of his youthful anti-Semitism, racism and apology of fascism, he took the opportunity for a very strong attack on the freedom of the press and the freedom of journalists”. Thus the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schleintoday on the sidelines of the Milan Pride.

“It’s as if she said it would have been better if it hadn’t come out. Instead, citizens have the right to know what happens inside the party that represents the Prime Minister of this country. And it’s incredible that she hasn’t found the strength to distance herself and kick these people out of her party,” added the Democratic leader.

“During this year and a half of Meloni government Italy slipped to 36th place out of 48 in the rankings Lgbtqia+ rights. We cannot accept this, we want to bring Italy into the future and fully into Europe”, the words of Schlein before the procession leaves.

“We want the marriage egalitarian because love does not discriminate and we will not let the right decide who we have the right to love”, said the dem secretary. “We need a law to not leave mayors alone on the recognition of same-parent couples,” she added.

And again: “To G7 an opportunity was lost because of the Italian government. The words ‘gender identity’ and ‘sexual orientation’ are missing from the final declaration. A resounding step backwards”, the dem highlighted.

It is on Pridehe says, “today will also be a day of participation for everyone’s rights, for rights LGBTQIA+ which are fundamental and must be recognized as such.” “There are 7 parades today, it is a day of pride and visibility for the battles for rights, starting with the one for a law against homomobilesbotransphobia, there continues to be a need in front of the many and too many aggressions and discriminations that these people experience every day”, said Schlein, accompanied by MEP Alessandro Zan.

“I am always happy when there is recognition of equality,” he then added, commenting on the words of Marina Berlusconi to the Corriere della Sera on civil rights.

“I have to say that it should be a much more transversal thing than it is because there are other countries where even the right has come to government and has not changed important advances such as the egalitarian marriage; therefore, it is not clear why the Italian right is determined to remain the furthest behind in Europe on these issues and to oppose these fundamental rights”, he observed Thin.