A small train, loaded with children of same-parent couples, opens the 2023 Milano Pride parade. “Love doesn’t vanish in court” and “State orphans” are the words that stand out on the central carriage of the convoy, loaded with parents and children with balloons and fuchsia shirts of rainbow families. “We are 400 families from all over the province”, says a mother, relieved after the decision of the court of Milan of reject the appeal, presented by the prosecutor, against three acts of recognition of children of two women. “We feel better now, but there’s still so much to do,” she says.

The problem is above all for couples with two dads. In that case, the Milanese panel agreed with the prosecutor’s office, canceling the transcription of the birth certificate of a child, born abroad with surrogate motherhood. “We are here at Pride also for male couples and I think we all have to fight for the rights of our children. An amnesty is not enough as Minister Roccella says, a law is needed” emphasizes the woman. “We will not stop,” promises the writing on the side of the last carriage of the train.

“We are here to complain about the fact that now we can no longer register the child. We are taking shocking steps backwards, it is shameful”, says Arianna, a 37-year-old Mexican, who on September 29 will become a mother together with her 31-year-old wife Veronica. lives in Bergamo, but went to Austria to resort to medically assisted procreation “We chose Austria because the donor is open and the 14-year-old child can choose to know who his biological father is”, explain the two women , together for some time and married in Mexico.

For the birth of the child (they decided not to know the sex before giving birth) they will remain in Bergamo, even if from this year in Italy they will not be able to register it at the registry office as the child of both. “When we started the assisted procreation process in October, we thought we could register”, says Arianna, underlining that “it is not fair that Veronica is not considered a mother as much as I am, because we chose to have a child together and we took the pledge both”. To both be recognized as mothers, they will have to go through adoption in particular cases, “a bureaucratic process lasting more than a year, which is not protected. Let’s hope that nothing happens to me in the meantime”, says the sixth month pregnant woman .

If the birth took place in other countries, the two women could register the child as a couple, so why not give birth abroad? “It’s true, elsewhere we would have an easier life, but we like challenges. We live here, why do we have to go away?” Veronica asks herself.