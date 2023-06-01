The video highlights the main element of the design, namely the “M” that connects the club to Milan. He will make his debut against Verona

Here it is the new AC Milan shirt, officially presented before the final day against Verona, where the kit will make its debut. Through an official note, the company presented the Puma-branded “home” shirt for the 2023-24 season. The shirt is inspired by the city. There is an “M” that connects Milan and the club, with iconic views illuminated by red and black lights to symbolize the passion for Milan around the world.

Celebrity endorsement — Among the testimonials, several players from the first team, of course. This is the case of Giroud, Captain Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, De Ketelaere, Maignan and Leao, now armored by the club. Only the official announcement of the renewal is awaited. In the celebration video also present the players of the women’s team, Kosovare Asllani and Nesrine Bahlouli. The new kit is available in the Puma Stores, online on the website, in the AC Milan Store at the stadium, on the website store.acmilan.com and at selected retailers. See also Behind the words of Pioli: why the blow in the derby is "a great opportunity"

Comments — These are the words of Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of the club: “The Rossoneri shirt has always been the emblem of the DNA of our club and our fans. A symbol of passion capable of going beyond the pitch, expressing a sense of belonging and style on the pitch, in the stands and in the lives of all fans, transcending into a lifestyle icon.Today more than ever, with the launch of this new Home Kit, we reaffirm our bond with the city of Milan, celebrating its vibrant energy and the attitude of its citizens, who embody the innovative and progressive spirit of this fantastic city.”

June 1, 2023 (change June 1, 2023 | 09:29)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Milan #presents #shirt #honor #city #Leao #among #testimonials