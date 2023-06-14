The singer-songwriter Giorgio Gaber, who knew Milan and its customs very well, once again summed up better than anyone what the phenomenon that was revolutionizing Italy and his own city meant. “I am not afraid of Berlusconi himself, I am afraid of the Berlusconi in me.” An idea that, somehow, Paolo Sorrentino extended in 2018 to his diptych on the tycoon. The filmmaker titled it Parrot (they). And basically it was a portrait of the society that allowed itself to be conquered, impregnated and, in some cases, corrupted by the aesthetic, political and economic universe of Silvio Berlusconi. Il Cavaliere, faithful to his will to be liked and to be in all the sauces, decided that his producer Medusa financed the film. Because the problem, many believe, was not so much him, but those who bought the message.

The writer Sandro Veronesi, a staunch opponent of Berlusconi for years, explained in an article on Tuesday those mixed feelings of an entire nation. “Can the death of Berlusconi cause suffering to those who have fought him for a lifetime? Yes, because now we are forced to account for the deals that he displayed without shame, but that involve all of us. In all the country. But mainly in Milan, that ecosystem in which his empire flourished. From his mansion in Arcore, where a legion of fans gathered on Tuesday after his death the day before, he went to Mediaset. And a few steps away, he could stroll through Milano 2, the large development that he built at the end of the eighties and that allowed him to reproduce his fortune and his political power, which will culminate in a state funeral this Wednesday in the cathedral of Milan.

Image of Silvio Berlusconi outside his residence in Arcore, near Milan, this Tuesday. Alessandro Bremec/LaPresse (AP)

Silvio Berlusconi was a seducer. He wanted to be liked: as much as possible and to the greatest number of people. To his voters, of course. But also to his employees: soccer players, presenters, deputies, journalists, senators, ministers and lovers. The idea, which he later extended to politics, was simple: being popular meant being successful. And for that he gave himself his life and the money that was necessary. The line between an employee and someone he had simply paid began to blur more and more in his universe. But it worked. And the day of his death, the tears shed throughout Italy flooded the news. Especially in Mediaset, the muscle of his entire emotional and economic system. That kind of communion could be seen live on Monday in programs interrupted by the babbling of excited presenters. But also in the faces of many of its 20,000 employees.

After one in the afternoon on Tuesday, many of them left the company’s headquarters in Cologno Monzese, on the outskirts of Milan. On the communications tower could be read: “Thank you Silvio” and “Ciao Papà”. A synthesis of what it was for many workers. “Look at him, he didn’t have a wrinkle,” an employee commented to a colleague while he pointed to a sign with a photo of Il Cavaliere retouched in Photoshop.

“He was an exceptional man,” said Barbara Malandrini, an employee of the company’s advertising department. “He did things that no one had done before.” Next to her, Manuela, stressed that the affection of her employees was real. “He always created closeness with us. It is true that now he no longer came. But those of us who were there at the beginning remember how he always met with us and conveyed his affection to us. What will happen now? Well, this is a publicly traded company and it will go ahead.

A woman next to an improvised altar in homage to Silvio Berlusconi in Arcore, this Tuesday. AP (Associated Press/LaPresse)

Berlusconi’s official farewell, exactly as he would have wanted it, will be the end of that journey. The Government will grant him the honors of a State funeral, which are provided for former heads of government (implies, among other things, that the Executive pays the expenses). Il Cavaliere he was entitled to it, since he was three times prime minister. But most of his predecessors preferred a private ceremony. The only ones who elected him were Giovanni Spadolini in 1994, Amintore Fanfani in 1999 and Giovanni Leone in 2001 (he had also been President of the Republic). But, in addition, and that has been the core of the controversy, the Government of Giorgia Meloni has declared national mourning, something never proclaimed for a former president of the Council of Ministers. Among other things, the measure implies that public institutions must keep flags at half mast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The ceremony that will bid farewell to Berlusconi in the Milan Cathedral, where some 20,000 people are expected to attend (these are the seats placed by the City Council inside and outside the temple), indicates that the coffin will be escorted by six carabinieri gala dresses, and that all military honors be reserved for him upon entry and exit. The list of potential international heads of state and government remained secret as of Tuesday afternoon. But it will be the moment in which the entire city, and also the country, will definitively say goodbye to an era in which everyone has been a part.

