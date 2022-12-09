Allianz Cloud more and more full and matches more and more exciting, exciting, with twists and blows of the “shovel”. The Premier Padel of Milan greets the round of 16 and gets to the heart. The quarter-finals are scheduled for today, while the tournament will close with the semi-final and final over the weekend.

By the way: tickets for the two sessions are almost sold out, more than five thousand seats. Today we start at 12 with Maxi Sanchez and Luciano Capra against Victor Ruiz and Lucas Bergamini, all on central court. Galán/Lebron vs Momo Gonzalez/Ale Ruiz follow, Semmler/Sanchez vs Belasteguin/Coello and above all Chingotto/Garrido vs Paquito Navarro/Juan Tello, the most interesting challenge for matters of the heart. Emotions. Chingotto and Tello have played together for ten years and are also very good friends. The two have shared tournaments, holidays, hundreds of trips around the world and fishing trips. “Fede” is a great lover of solo fishing, but occasionally he also takes Juan with him, reserved and of few words. The opposite of the ex partner.

Today the two meet again for the first time. They will be the second pair on the central. It will be a heartfelt match for both. On Wednesday, the big names played the round of 16, all after Belasteguin’s meet and greet with the fans. The Argentine wrote the preface of “Padel Mania”, a book by Gianluigi Bagnulo and Dario Massara which tells the story of the “shovel” at 360 degrees. Beppe Bergomi was also present. Bela explained the origin of the famous writing on the string of the racket, namely “Belasteguin nunca se rinde”. Intuitive translation: “He represents my family. I have three children aged 14, 12 and 9, before going to sleep I greet them with three sentences. I love you, I will help you for life and ‘a Belasteguin never gives up'”. He never laughs, exactly. Other results: Galan and Lebron, the number ones on the circuit who already won in Rome, Paris and Madrid, eliminated their Spanish compatriots Raul Marcos and Ivan Ramirez in just 55’. Belasteguin and Coello, on the other hand, advanced thanks to the 6-3 6-2 given in Barrahona/Mora. Miguel Semmler and José Sanchez, on the other hand, take advantage of Di Nenno/Nieto’s forfeit, beat Dominguez/Tison and leap to the quarterfinals. The surprise of the day remains the defeat of Stupaczuk and Lima, winners in Giza and Mendoza, overtaken 7-5 6-2 by Ruiz and Bergamini.