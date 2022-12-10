The key match is Bela/Coello against Galan/Lebron, while Navarro and Tello challenge Ruiz and Bergami, the surprise of the tournament. We leave at 17

The charge of the five thousand prepares for the last two matches. Up for grabs is a place in the final for the latest Premier Padel event, the new circuit organized by the FIP that has arrived at the halfway point in 2022. The Allianz Cloud, home of the Next Gen Atp Finals, is warming up to welcome the semifinals in a building almost sold out with more than five thousand seats. On Friday, during the quarter-finals, the people in the stands responded by cheering on the shovel champions from start to finish.

SEMIFINAL — Today we start at 17 with the first semifinal, or Paquito Navarro and Juan Tello against Victor Ruiz and Lucas Bergamini. The latter, thirteenth in seeding, eliminated Sanchez/Capra in the quarterfinals and above all Lima/Stupaczuk in the round of 16 (winners in Mendoza and Giza). A far from obvious challenge. Navarro and Tello, on the other hand, beat Chingotto and Javi Garrido in three sets for more than two hours (6-3 3-6 7-5). The Allianz public has chosen Paquito Navarro as their favorite. A bit like in Rome after all, when the Spaniard played the shovel as if it were a guitar. At the end of the match, Allianz played Gala’s “Freed from Desire” at full volume and transformed it into “Paquito is on Fire”. Navarro, of course, jumped in with his fans. We know who they will be rooting for today. See also His Beauty 2022: semi-finals - VOTE | FormulaPassion.it

BIG MATCH — The other challenge will see Fernando Belasteguin and Arturo Coello face off against Juan Lebron and Ale Galan, the key match of the day. The number ones on the circuit, winners in Rome, Paris and Madrid, got rid of Momo Gonzalez and Alex Ruiz (7-5 ​​6-1) in two sets, while Bela and Coello eliminated Miguel Semmler and Jose Sanchez, the only qualified couple in the quarterfinals not included among the top seeds (6-3 6-4). The big match will close the semifinals. Tomorrow the final at 17.

December 10 – 08:43

