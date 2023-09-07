AC Milan, kit with Nerazzurri stripes. The Rossoneri fans arise. Ultras: “Disrespectful and intolerable”

AC Milan’s new pre-match kit (and line also including jackets and tracksuits) is talking about the Nerazzurri stripes which left some fans perplexed (blue sleeve next to the black torso on the tracksuit, or blue detail on a black background on the shirt).

AC Milan’s Curva Sud immediately clarified in a press release that “producing a pre-match kit with a reference to Inter’s colors is disrespectful and intolerable” and asked Milan for an immediate change of course: “We expect a company as precise and serious as ours, sensitive to the issues that characterize today’s world (see third shirt), to be just as attentive to the history that distinguishes us, handing down only colors and symbols that have always distinguished our club. We are confident that those responsible will fix everything as soon as possible”.

See also Spinazzola: “From now on we start to get serious”. Pellegrini: "Sunday is near" Read also



Federica Masolin, dizzying heels: the queen of F1 ‘obscures’ Verstappen’s Red Bull

Milan withdraws the kit with Nerazzurri stripes from the market

And in these hours the clothing line with the Nerazzurri stripe is no longer available on official store online of Milan. Start the withdrawal procedures from the market also from physical stores.



Read also



Valentina Vignali, a killer look in Venice. “The neckline then…”. The photos

Subscribe to the newsletter

