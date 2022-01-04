The road has been traced since the summer, but suddenly Milan are taking a shorter path to get to Randal Kolo Muani. The acceleration for the center forward at the end of his contract with Nantes is due to two dangerous external interventions: that of Eintracht Frankfurt and that of Olympique Marseille. The brawl is justified: the striker was born in Bondy (the same town as Mbappé) 23 years ago and in this start of the season he confirmed all the qualities that have long highlighted him in French football.