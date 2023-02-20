Milan, Pioli won the Panchina d’Oro ahead of Nicola and Spalletti

Stefano Pioli is the winner of theGolden bench” for the 2021-2022 season: theMilan coach he won 33 votes out of 46, detaching the former Salernitana coach David Nicholas and the Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti who finished on the podium.

Milan, Pioli wins the golden bench: “I’m excited when I see what we’ve done”

“I’m excited because when I see what happened last year, the emotions are still felt – said the AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli after winning the Panchina d’Oro 2023 -. Thanks to all the colleagues who voted for me, I share this award with all the special people who work with me at Milanello, with the club, with the managers who have continuously supported us, with my staff who are the engine of my work and with the players because I believe, like this year too, that I am coaching a special group”.

Stefano Pioli wins the Panchina d’Oro: Antonio Conte, Gasperini and Allegri before him

The Milan coach, Stefano Pioli happens in the roll of honor of Bench of Gold to Antonio Conte (Inter 2020-21). Before him coach Atalanta Gian Piero Gasperini (winner for two seasons), Max Allegri (two goals also for the Juventus coach) e Maurice Sarri (when he was at the helm of Naples).

Milan, Pioli sees the recovery of Maignan and Bennacer

There Bench of Gold that’s not the only good news for Stephen Pioli. His Milan restarted after the period of crisis, with a trio of victories without conceding a goal (1-0 against Turin, Tottenham and Monza). And good news is coming from the infirmary. Magic Mike Maignan he’s ready to return to the group: he could be on the pitch as early as Sunday evening with Atalanta or more likely on the away match against Fiorentina, on the eve of the return match against Tottenham in the Champions League at White Hart Lane. Also Ismail Bennacer he’s recovered and the feeling is that his return to the field could already be against Gasperini’s Goddess in the next round of the championship. Not to mention that Zlatan Ibrahimovic he has now been capped for two games and could soon be seen finally making his debut this season following the cruciate injury.

