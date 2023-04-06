“We need the same Milan seen in Naples”. Stefano Pioli presented tomorrow evening’s match between Milan and Empoli at 21 at the press conference, valid for the 29th matchday of Serie A: “Against Empoli tomorrow at the San Siro it will be crucial to stay in tension: matches are won first with the attitudes, determination and then with quality”.

The Milan coach recalled how important continuity of results is at this point in the season: “We have to be humble: the championship is important to us and we have to take advantage of this home round.”

Victory at Maradona

Pioli then returned to the performance and the victory at the Maradona stadium against the Neapolitans: “We have to stay on track. We made an important victory in Naples, but we must need it to always play at that level there. We only have to think about tomorrow”.

On possible formation changes, he added: “The formation will be the best possible according to my ideas. Then we play many games, so there will certainly be some changes.”

San Siro question

Finally, on the subject of the stadium, the Rossoneri coach expressed himself as follows: “San Siro has made the history of Italian football and of Milan. But we cannot remain anchored to the past if we want to improve our future. Situations abroad have improved because they have faced these dynamics with timing and modernity”.