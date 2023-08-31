The coach dribbles questions about Taremi and focuses on the championship: “With or without Dybala and Lukaku, the Giallorossi are a strong team”

by our correspondent Francesco Pietralla – milanello

Stefano Pioli can’t wait for tomorrow’s 20.01 to arrive. He longs for the transfer market to close like the three points against Roma, so Taremi shrewdly dribbles the subject in the press room: “I haven’t heard from my managers in the last few days. They are so capable that we haven’t talked about the transfer market, they know I’m preparing for an important challenge”. Stop. A few words on Krunic – “he’s a starter, I’ve never had other thoughts” -, none on the Iranian striker, a couple on the end of the market: “I can’t wait for it to end”. Better to talk about the first big match of the season: “With or without Dybala and Lukaku, Roma are a great team, and every match for us is a turning point. We play to win”. Point. See also Bayern the number one problem: nobody wants to be Neuer's deputy

draws — AC Milan’s manifesto remains proactive football. “That’s how we are. We don’t distort ourselves, we want to play the game. And at the same time the goal is to smooth out our defects as much as possible. We know what kind of welcome there will be at the Olimpico. Roma have been selling out for two years , but it doesn’t scare us, on the contrary, it’s an extra stimulus”. At 6pm, Milan will be on the plane during the draw for the Champions League group stage: “I hope the captain gives us positive news. Seriously, we can’t wait. We’ll have a complicated group, but fighting will get you what you want. And we want to play big. I have confidence.”

continuity — As well as Gerry Cardinale, present in Bologna and also at the first with Turin. Today, August 31, is one year since the closing of RedBird with Elliott. New ownership, new Milan. “He has great charisma and a great mentality – Pioli continued – He wants to make Milan grow and improve in everything, not just in the team. This motivation from him is an important stimulus”. Head to Roma now: “I always prefer to play first rather than last. Several things have changed compared to last year, for us and for them. With Turin we were more compact. We want to continue like this”. See also Óscar Córdoba says that his daughter is banned from the Colombian National Team

the singles — A few words about singles. It starts with Loftus Cheek: “Paolo Di Canio said he can score a lot. I agree with him. He has the qualities to be an important player”. Tijjani Reijnders: “He’s strong, intelligent, I insisted a lot on having this game idea”. Christian Pulisic: “Can he play the false 9? When there are two essential factors such as quality and availability, everything is possible. He has these characteristics, but now I need certainty and solidity”.