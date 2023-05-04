Milan, Messias saves the Devil from shipwreck with Cremonese

Milan sees the Champions League sprint get even more complicated. While Inter ramps up in Verona (6-0) and goes up by 2, the Rossoneri draw incredibly at home with Cremonese (finding the 1-1 in the 93rd minute): now they are fifth with Atalanta (beating Spezia) and Rome (stop in Monza). De Ketelaere yet another opportunity fails and with him too Origins confirms its negative year. Pegs try to make turnover to get some owners to catch their breath (Saturday arrives there Lazio at San Siro, then next Wednesday first leg derby of Champions), but the changes prove again not up to par (see also Ballo-Tourè). If then even some owner betrays the expectations (very black night for Kaluku – Brahim Diaz) And Giroud-Leao in the last half hour they fail to perform the miracle…

Milan-Cremonese: De Ketelaere-Origi betray Pioli. Brahim Diaz-Kalulu very black night

Maignan vote 6 Innocent on Okereke’s goal

Calabria vote 6 Little busy on the defensive front, a lot of running back and forth

Kalulu rating 4.5 Serious mistake on the Cremonese goal

Thiaw vote 5.5 He tries to put a patch on Okereke but is knocked out by… Kalulu and Cremonese takes the lead

Ballo-Tourè vote 5 He combines little in the push phase and Theo’s absence on that band is felt

Vranckx vote 5.5 He covers Bennacer’s back well in the first half, drops in the second half and doesn’t give great signals in the construction phase From the 75th Tonali vote 5.5 Enter to try to give some freshness in the middle of the field in a complicated final, but it doesn’t affect

Bennacer vote 6.5 A lot of movement back and forth: create play, try to shake up Milan’s move. The best of the Rossoneri in the first half. Replaced after returning to the changing rooms From the 46th Krunic vote 5 Only the beautiful low shot in injury time defused by Carnesecchi was saved

Saelemaekers vote 6.5 A goal is disallowed for millimeter offside, Diaz needs a ball that just asked to be pushed in and for the 75th he shows dynamism at full range From the 75th Messias vote 6 Enter with the right attitude and take the free-kick which – thanks to Vásquez’s deflection – saves Milan from a disastrous defeat

Brahim Diaz (photo Lapresse)



Brahim Diaz vote 4.5 He devours the header on the splendid assist that Saelemaekers packs for him and is unable to conclude as hoped for in the middle of the area freed by Leao. He invents little, loses balls and never jumps the man. Bad night

De Ketelaere vote 4.5 The opportunity he squandered only in front of Carnesecchi in the first half could change the fate of the Rossoneri evening and perhaps be a turning point for him. The public supports him, devotes him choirs, applause and affection, but he can’t shake himself. Another gray game From the 62nd Giroud vote 5 He is not served properly, but he too puts his own into it: it affects little or nothing

Origin vote 4.5 A nice diagonal shot in the first minutes that Carnsecchi manages to deflect, then tries to head in Saelemaekers’ cross but doesn’t arrive on the ball with the right tempo. He disappoints this time too From the 62nd Leao vote 5.5 He comes in and immediately needs a good ball for Diaz that the Spaniard doesn’t exploit properly. His presence visibly puts more anxiety in the Cremonese defence, but as the minutes go by the Portuguese is unable to ignite the spark in the dull AC Milan night. In the final he would have a wonderful opportunity to score in the heart of the opponent’s area, but he kicks badly from a good position and doesn’t even find the target

Pioli vote 5 He trusted Origi and De Ketelaere in attack, but was betrayed again by the Belgian pair. Perhaps, seen in the turnover, he could offer a chance to Rebic forward. Perhaps in the finale he could try to put Theo in place of an evanescent Ballo Touré. Certainly his Milan sees the Champions League sprint get complicated with yet another subdued match at San Siro (after the draws of the last few weeks with Empoli and Salernitana)

AC MILAN-CREMONESE 1-1 TABLE

Scorers: 77′ Okereke, 90’+3 Messias.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Thiaw, Ballo-Touré; Vranckx (from 75′ Tonali), Bennacer (from 46′ Krunic); Saelemaekers (from 75′ Messias), De Ketelaere (from 62′ Giroud), Díaz; Origi (from 62′ Leao). Extra: Mirante, Tătăruşanu; Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kjær; Adli, Bakayoko, Rebić. All. Pioli.

CREMONESE (3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi; Chiricheș (from 72′ Ghiglione), Vásquez, Lochoshvili; Sernicola, Pickel, Meïté, Benassi (from 56′ Okereke); Galdames (from 84′ Castagnetti); Buonaiuto (from 56′ Valeri), Afena-Gyan (from 72′ Ferrari). Extra: Saro, Sarr; Aiwu, Bianchetti Acella; Ciofani. All. Ballardini.

Referee: Pairetto from Turin.

Notes: Ammonites: 83′ Galdames, 90’+2 Vasquez, 90’+8 Ghiglione. Expelled: 90’+6 Pickels. Recovery time: 1′ 1T, 5′ 2T.

