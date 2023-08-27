Stefano Pioli AC Milan coach, spoke to the microphones of ‘DAZN‘ at the end of Milan-Turin match of the 2nd day of the Serie A 2023-2024 which took place at the stadium of ‘San Siro‘. Here, then, are his statements on Reijnders, the new AC Milan midfielder.

“I believe that the great possibility of playing, in quotation marks, modern football depends on the intelligence of the players in recognizing the space to occupy. Or to leave free for the insertion of teammates. Clearly we examined the players before kicking off free at the club to pick them up, but only when you train them, both technically, tactically and in terms of character, do you certainly have a deeper judgment. The team has a path, a baggage that it has built and in addition level players. The Dutch championship may not be among the top five in Europe but Tijjani is too intelligent a player not to understand where to go, not to understand where to move. And so Pulisic, so Loftus, so Chukwueze. He is forming a good group in terms of attitudes and availability, to try to play a certain type of football. The most important thing is availability and seeing everyone work together: this is the basis on which to build.”