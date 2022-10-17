Football is funny sometimes. Score 10 goals for Ajax, then a 19-year-old Dutchman, Joshua Zirkzee, puts you under … But Napoli today is the feeling of something big and unstoppable. He reassembled Bologna, overtook them, let himself be recovered, finished ahead: 3-2. Tenth consecutive victory, including the Champions League; first, unbeaten and with the best attack (25 goals). But, beyond the cold numbers, there is the warm heart of a team that has gone beyond the hardships of the cup, beyond the cobwebs of a sticky match.