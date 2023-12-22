Pioli-Milan, the Rossoneri club's decision on the coach

The dark night of Salerno – draw recovered at the last minute with the last in the standings e Fikayo Tomori knockout (just as the home team took the lead), yet another muscle crack of the Rossoneri season – leads to reflections in Casa Milan.

The priority at the moment is to find solutions to the accident emergency (the updated count speaks of 30, of which 22 related to muscular problems on 21 different players since the start of the season) who is decimating the Devil, now without his central defenders: in addition to Tomori (predictions of a month's stop more or less) I've been out for a while Pierre Kalulu (return around March) and Malik Thiaw (we will see him on the pitch again in February), in addition to the Argentine Marco Pellegrino (towards recovery but has been out for almost two months).

On the coaching front: at the moment, from what transpires, Stefano Pioli's position would not be in the balance. At least for the moment, the idea of ​​continuing until the end of the season and then taking stock (with the rumors about Thiago Motta and especially Raffaele Palladino as post-July scenarios). There is therefore no talk of imminent dismissal for the coach who thereforehe will eat panettone' Rossoneri at Christmas. Some indiscretions have spoken of 72 hours of reflection and also of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic who will be called to have his say, but the impression is that Milan-Sassuolo will see the Emilian coach on the Diavolo's bench.

Excluding an Ignazio Abate promoted by Primavera after Christmas, the rumors about ferrymen have been eliminated: from Roberto Donadoni (prices rise if anything changes), through Shevchenko or the Tassotti suggestion. After that it is clear on Saturday 30 December it will be forbidden to make mistakes against Berardi and his teammates so as not to risk seeing the situation worsen, leading the club to have to make new reflections on Pioli. And in general, Milan in 2024 will have to reverse course both in terms of injuries and from the point of view of results (with a Scudetto now more than compromised and the Europa League having 'replaced' the Champions League after third place in the groups ).

