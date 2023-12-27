Milan-Pioli sacked? Bookmakers quota halved

A restless Christmas at Milan with Stefano Pioli in question. The match against Salernitana ended with a draw which hurts the Rossoneri's ambitions (the team fell to -11 behind Inter) and with yet another long injury, that of Fikayo Tomori (the defender will return to the field in February/March).

Circumstances that push bookmakers to predict a separation between the Rossoneri and Pioli: Goldbet and Better, in fact, propose the exemption at 2.75, or a share halved compared to the eve of the match against the Campania region. A clear sign of the lack of confidence in the Parma coach, whose future on the Devil's bench appears increasingly hanging by a thread.

Milan? Conte-De Zerbi, Thiago Motta and the rumors about the post-Pioli era

Milan hopes to continue with Stefano Pioli until the end of the season, but the match against Sassuolo on 30 December will already be an important test for the Rossoneri coach and in any case there won't even be nearly enough time for an end-of-year toast given that Cagliari will arrive at San Siro on January 2nd (prohibited from being eliminated in the Italian Cup, as happened in the round of 16 with Torino a year ago) and on Sunday the 7th they will be away to the pitch of Empoli. Football is strange, 3 wins and the situation could suddenly 'normalise', banishing rumors of dismissal and changing the bookmakers' odds. At the end of the championship, however, the club will have to take stock of the season and at that point a divorce with Pioli would still be very probable.

The list of names for the succession has already started and with it the catchphrase linked to Antonio Conte: the prices of the Salento coach have risen after the rumors of a blessing from Ibrahimovic on him, even if up to now the philosophy of the Rossoneri club has seemed far from an engagement of this type and going for the former Juventus player would mean making a U-turn to today difficult to predict.

Roberto De Zerbi (who also grew up in Milan's youth sector), a young and up-and-coming coach he would certainly be more in line: if it weren't for the fact that he has a clause worth over 10 million to get out of the contract with Brighton and the ambition of becoming a top manager in the Premier League. Would the call of an ambitious AC Milan with a long-term project be enough to make him change his mind?

It's 'easier' to get to Thiago Motta: the Brazilian has charisma, is an emerging player to focus on without hesitation and the work done in Bologna (but also at the helm of Spezia before) shows that he has what it takes to become a top club coach. Between dreams and suggestions, the former Inter midfielder who won the Treble is a solid reality on which Milan could build its future.

Further back, but still from this perspective, there is Vincenzo Italiano (even if De Laurentiis' Napoli really likes the Fiorentina coach) and Raffaele Palladino (a coach who preaches offensive but concrete football at the same time) who could leave Monza at the end of the season to try an adventure in a big team. Finally, in the background Francesco Farioli (born 1989) who is leading the Nice revelation of Ligue 1 in France (second, 5 points behind PSG). Foreign hypothesis? Some rumors link Milan to Graham Potter (free after Chelsea's dismissal in April): more of a suggestion than anything else.

Subscribe to the newsletter

