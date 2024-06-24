European stock markets: closing sharply higher

Piazza Affari closed the first weekly session with a clear rise with the Ftse Mib index at +1.58% and 33,834 points, best stock exchange in Europe driven by the banking sector. The day also saw the coupon detachment for seven blue chips, with an impact of 0.26% on the index. These are Hera, Leonardo, Pirelli, Poste, Snam, STM and Terna. Meanwhile, investors focused on the first round of the French parliamentary elections on June 30 and some crucial macro data in Europe and the United States expected this week.

Banking stocks are highlighted on the list, led by Bper (+4.99%) and Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+4.01%). Unicredit gained 3.85% after the launch of the third tranche of its share buyback program for a maximum of 155,140,829, worth 1.50 billion euros. Banco Bpm +2.24% and Intesa +2.29% also performed very well. Earnings for Pirelli +3.10%, Stellantis +1.86%. Among the energy sectors, Eni +1.35%, Enel +1.13%. Tim gained 3.03% after announcing that the closing for the birth of Netco will take place on July 1st.