Milan-Cardinale, Pif fund (Saudi Arabia) looks at the Rossoneri club and the Nerazzurri

The rumors about Investcorp as a partner of RedBird for AC Milan? Let’s not forget those of the Pif fund who looks with interest at the Rossoneri club and Inter. According to what Maurizio Pistocchi reported on Twitter in recent days, “Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is looking with interest at two Serie A clubs: Inter, for which the situation is expected to evolve, linked to the refinancing of the Oaktree bond of €275 million expiring in February 2024, and Milan, for which, coincidentally, there is a request for €1.4 million.” .

Has Gerry Cardinale met the Investcorp fund? Bahraini partner for Milan?

Is the name of the Bahrain Investcorp fund orbiting Milan back in circulation? Il Sole 24 ore writes this, explaining that this is a different situation from two years ago, when the fund was interested in acquiring the majority of the Rossoneri club before it ended up in the hands of RedBird and Gerry Cardinale. Now, according to the Milanese newspaper, the same former US banker from Goldman Sachs would instead have been “busy in the last month in more decisively probing potential investorsboth Americans and above all from the Persian Gulf area, interested in injecting equity (i.e. own capital) upstream of the Rossoneri club”.

According to these rumors, the Bahrain fund has reappeared among the potential interested parties: beyond the circumstantial “no comment”, Il Sole 24 Ore writes that “there would have been talks between representatives of RedBird and some managers of Investcorp”. The objective would be, precisely, to “provide additional capital to be injected at the top of the AC Milan control chain alongside that already paid by other subscribers to the fund set up by RedBird”.

Why would RedBird be thinking about minority shareholders? Gerry Cardinale “is in no hurry or imminent deadlines given that the debt lines of 600 million euros (with interest at 7%) provided by Elliott, on an acquisition of Milan with a total value of 1.2 billion, they still have two years ahead of them before the repayment” continues Carlo Festa. But the objective would be to “be able to repay part of the debt to the fund before maturity Singer family, not to mention that some of the current shareholders of the RedBird fund may want to exit ahead of time and monetize the investment”.

Milan-Investcorp and… Paolo Maldini

Indeed, according to the journalist Stefano Donati of ‘TeleLombardia’, Investcorp, Bahrain fund, he would like to join the Rossoneri club not only as a member but through the front door and he would have contacts with Paolo Maldini (“This is why I was fired by Gerry Cardinale”, here are the statements of the former Rossoneri sporting director in recent days) to put him back in charge of the technical area of ​​the Devil if the acquisition operation were to go through. A suggestive reconstruction which, however, is currently unconfirmed.

